Our VehiclePro Klear!Brush RM 891 is a highly effective brush shampoo with a hydrophobic effect for the best possible cleaning and drying results when washing cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle wash systems. It increases the brush sliding ability, which helps to protect the paintwork and also supports the self-cleaning process of the brushes, maintaining their value and keeping them working for longer. The very high-yield brush shampoo from the Kärcher Klear! line is capable of cleaning of up to 200 cars for every litre, making it a particularly economical choice. Klear!Brush RM 891 can also be used as an active foam if required. It is VDA-compliant and quickly separates oil and water in the oil separator. Surfactants contained in the formula are biodegradable according to OECD.