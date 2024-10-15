VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841, 20l

Acidic cleaner concentrate for wash halls and tiles quickly and effectively removes limescale, grease, wax and detergent residues as well as rust traces from all acid-resistant surfaces.

For deep cleaning and everyday maintenance cleaning of tiled wash halls and car wash gantries with high-pressure cleaners or spray units: the VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841 from Kärcher. The acidic cleaner quickly and effectively removes stubborn limescale, oil, grease and rust deposits as well as detergent and wax residues from all acid-resistant surfaces. The pleasant and fresh-smelling detergent is free from NTA, mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons, and the surfactants it contains are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. Thanks to its fast oil/water separating properties, RM 841 is also easily separable.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight (kg) 21,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 22,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 240 x 390
VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841, 20l
VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841, 20l
VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841, 20l
VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841, 20l
Application areas
  • Washing installation and washing hall
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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