Dry ice blaster IB 15/120
The Ice Blaster IB 15/120 is one of the most powerful dry ice blasting machines on the market. It impresses with its robustness, highly reliable technology and the best results in dry ice cleaning.
The Ice Blaster IB 15/120 is powerful, robust and extremely reliable. The intelligent, detailed solutions such as case holder, ice emptying, retaining bracket and storage compartments also contribute to its positive overall impression, increase operating comfort and make dry ice cleaning more enjoyable. And from a technical point of view, the solution lies in the detail, which is why we have significantly improved the air streaming in the machine, hose, trigger gun and nozzle. The result: outstanding cleaning performance. In spite of its size, the IB 15/120 is very mobile and can be carried easily by one person, for example over stairs. In short: dry ice blasting at its best!
Features and benefits
Nozzle case holderBlasting spray nozzles and tools are always at hand on the machine. The nozzle case is attached to the side of the machine to protect it from dirt.
Outstanding mobilityOptimum balancing of the device for convenient manoeuvring on uneven terrain. Bars at the front and rear of the device make it easy to negotiate stairs.
Automatic residual ice dischargeThe ability to empty the residual ice tank at the touch of a button prevents the device from icing up once work is complete. The machine does not freeze.
GFRP dry ice container
- Optimum insulation of the dry ice.
- No condensation.
- No icing up of the machine.
Efficient airflow in the device
- The dry ice is transported from the device to the nozzle without any damage.
- Ultimate cleaning performance at the nozzle.
Integrated ground strap coil
- Easy earthing of the object being blasted.
- Protection from arcing from the user to the object.
- Improved jet convenience.
Integrated oil and water separator
- No icing up of the device.
Refined trigger gun holder
- The trigger gun is always perfectly stored.
- Ideal position (e.g., for changing the nozzles).
Integrated storage compartment for nozzles and tools
- Everything always to hand – directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connected load (kW)
|0,6
|Compressed air connection
|Claw coupling (DIN 3238)
|Casing / frame
|Stainless steel (1.4301)
|Cable length (m)
|7
|Air pressure (bar/MPa)
|2 - 16 / 0,2 - 1,6
|Air quality
|Dry & oil-free
|Air flow (m³/min)
|2 - 12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|125
|Dry ice capacity (kg)
|40
|Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm)
|3
|Dry ice consumption (kg/h)
|30 - 120
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|91
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|101,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1000 x 800 x 1300
Scope of supply
- Nozzle case with foam insert
- Grease for nozzle threads
- Flat jet nozzle
- Flat jet nozzle insert: 8 mm
- Open-end wrench (for changing nozzles): 2 Piece(s)
- Round spray nozzle, XL, long
- Spray hose with electrical control cable and quick coupling
- Jet gun (ergonomic and safe)
Equipment
- "Air only" or "Air and ice" switch on the trigger gun
- Electronic control unit
- Includes ground strap coil
- Oil and water separator
Videos
Application areas
- Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
- Deburring plastic parts
- Cleaning forging tools
- Cleaning of filling systems and mixing plants
- Cleaning of conveyor, transport and handling systems
- Cleaning ovens
- Cleaning printing presses and their peripherals
- Cleaning woodworking machines
- Cleaning generators, turbines, control cabinets and heat exchangers