The Ice Blaster IB 7/40 Classic is a high-performance dry ice blaster that impresses in hard daily use with secure and convenient handling, easy manoeuvrability and reliable operation. All components and technologies of course comply with the highest quality standards. For example, well-thought-out dosing technology prevents the machine from icing up during blasting, while the optimised airflow also ensures excellent cleaning results at comparatively low pressures and air consumption and, at the same time, relatively low operating noise. The jet pressure and ice delivery volume are steplessly adjustable via the button, a function which can also be disabled using the key switch. An integrated oil and water separator, as well as a residual ice removal system for removing the dry ice left over after use at the touch of a button also come as standard. All relevant working parameters, as wellas statistical values such as operating time, average ice consumption per hour or total ice consumption can easily be read off a display