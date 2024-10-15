Scrubber dryers B 40 C Ep + D 51
Mains-operated walk-behind scrubber dryers in the 40 litre class. Especially efficient on open areas of 500 to 1400 m². With disc brushes and 51 cm working width.
The B 40 C Ep + D 51 mains-operated walk-behind scrubber dryer with disc brush and 51 cm working width is designed for easy, safe and convenient handling. There are four different squeegees to choose from. This scrubber dryer can also be fitted with a number of other useful optional features. For example, with the automatic DOSE cleaning agent dosing unit for economical use of cleaning agent. Or with the Home Base "Mop" or "Box" kits for better transport of additional utensils. Or with "Easy Fill" for filling the fresh water tank and tank rinsing system for easy rinsing of the dirty water tank. Innovative Kärcher accessories, e.g. brushes with various degrees of hardness, different squeegee blades, pad driver plates and disc pads make this scrubber dryer ideal for a wide range of cleaning tasks.
Features and benefits
Brush head with disc engineering
- Quick brush replacement.
- Simple operation: unlocking the brush via foot pedal, locking by lowering the machine or clipping in manually.
EASY Operation selector switch
- Simple operation.
- The basic functions are easily controlled using the EASY switch.
Straight or curved squeegee
- For perfect suction on every floor.
- There are also different suction lips to choose from: Natural rubber or oil-resistant polyurethane, slotted suction lips for sensitive floors or closed for rough floors.
Mains operation
- Uninterrupted operation.
- Low weight thanks to mains supply - ideal for pressure-sensitive floors.
Practical machine shape
- The slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas.
- The asymmetrical shape offers the best view of the area to be cleaned.
With DOSE cleaning agent dosing system.
- Available with optional on-board cleaning agent dosing unit.
- Precise and even dosing (can be set up to 3%).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|40 / 40
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|20
|Water consumption (l/min)
|2,6
|Voltage (V)
|240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 1100
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1249 x 575 x 1145
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Mains operation
- Tank-in-tank design