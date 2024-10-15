Scrubber dryers B 40 W Bp DOSE (disc)
Walk-behind scrubber dryer B 40 W Bp. Configuration example with infinitely variable traction drive, disc brush, 51 cm working width and maintenance-free battery with 115 Ah capacity.
Our walk-behind scrubber dryer B 40 W Bp is freely configurable to a large extent. For instance, it is available in different working widths, with different batteries or also as a corded variant. This configuration example includes a brush head with disc engineering and a 51 centimetre working width, a maintenance-free battery with 24 V and 115 Ah, as well as an infinitely variable traction drive with forward and reverse drive. Also included is the innovative KIK key system, which effectively prevents operating errors, the time-saving Auto Fill function for the convenient, automatic filling of the fresh water tank, as well as our Dose cleaning agent dosing system for the exact dosage of a preset amount of cleaning agent in the 40 litre fresh water tank. A tank rinsing system for the splash-free cleaning of the dirty water tank after the work is completed, as well as the energy-saving eco!efficiency mode, which extends the battery runtime and reduces the operating noise considerably, are also included.
Features and benefits
Choice of several batteries. Also available as a mains-operated variant
- The built-in charger is perfectly adapted for the different battery types.
- For a long battery life.
Convenient Auto Fill function
- Time-saving filling of the fresh water tank.
- Filling with the fresh water hose stops automatically as soon as the tank is full.
Brush head with disc engineering
- Optionally available with a 43 or 51 centimetre working width.
- Tool-free and fast brush replacement by foot pedal and locking mechanism.
EASY Operation switch
- Simple operation.
- The basic functions are easily controlled using the EASY Operation switch.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Lowers energy consumption and extends the battery runtime.
- Reduces the operating noise and permits use in noise-sensitive areas.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Simplified use and shortened teach-in time.
Powerful traction drive
- Optionally with traction drive. Infinitely variable forward and reverse operation.
- Maximum speed can be pre-set.
Individually configurable device
- Equipment features such as brush heads, squeegees or operating mode are freely selectable.
- Perfect adaptation of the machine to the cleaning requirements.
- Enables the most economical solution for our customers.
Innovative KIK system
- Yellow key for operators, grey key for supervisors.
- Helps avoid operating errors, thus lowering the service costs.
Practical machine shape
- Compact, slim design allows easy manoeuvring in narrow areas.
- The asymmetric shape of the machine provides a clear view of the surface to be cleaned.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|40 / 40
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 12
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|30 / 25,7
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1450
|Water consumption (l/min)
|3,2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1300
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|210
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1249 x 620 x 1145
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Tank-in-tank design
- Motor: Battery
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings
- Also suitable for cleaning applications in the retail sector, canteens or offices