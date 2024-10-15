Scrubber dryers BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li

Lightweight, quiet and agile: the BD 38/12 C scrubber drier with disc head is fitted with a fast rechargeable, high-performance lithium-ion battery and eco!efficiency mode.

Small and furnished areas are cleaned professionally and efficiently by the extremely manoeuvrable, user-friendly and low-maintenance BD 38/12 C scrubber drier. The machine is equipped with a 38-cm diameter disc brush. The new lithium-ion battery has an extra-long runtime, with a lifetime three times longer than conventional batteries. This battery is entirely maintenance-free and quick to charge. The eco!efficiency mode reduces the machine's energy consumption, extends its runtime and lowers the noise level by approx. 40%. The BD 38/12 C is 35% lighter in this range, making it easier to tackle steps as well as to transport the drier.

Features and benefits
High-performance lithium-ion battery
  • Completely maintenance-free even with triple the service life of conventional batteries.
  • Fast charging (fully charged in three hours, half charged in one hour).
  • Interim or partial charging is also possible where necessary.
Incl. powerful built-in charger
  • The battery charger is always to hand, ready to charge at any time.
  • Can be fully recharged in three hours or semi-charged in one hour. (Interim charges possible at any time.)
  • Battery charger switches off automatically. No energy consumption in stand-by mode.
Very low machine weight
  • 35% lighter than comparable machines.
  • Easier to manoeuvre over steps, thresholds or stairs.
  • Easy to manoeuver and simplified transport in vehicles.
Reliable disc technology
  • Excellent cleaning power on smooth floor coverings.
  • Suitable for use with brushes and pads.
  • Brush included in scope of delivery.
Suction bar directly behind the brush
  • Optimum suction – even in curves.
  • Easy raising using a foot pedal.
Compact dimensions
  • Driving away from the wall is possible at a 90° angle.
  • No overhanging elements.
  • Easy handling.
Folding handlebar
  • Compact for easy storage.
  • Can even be transported in small vehicles.
Height-adjustable handlebar
  • Ergonomic design: can be adapted to different user heights.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (mm) 380
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 480
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 12 / 12
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 1520
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1140
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (V/Ah) 25,2 / 21
Battery runtime (h) max. 1,5
Battery charging time (h) approx. 2,7
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 25 - 30 / 16 - 20
aisle turning width (mm) 1050
Water consumption (l/min) 1
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65
Rated input power (W) 500
Colour anthracite
Permissible total weight (kg) 48
Weight without accessories (kg) 36
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 995 x 495 x 1090

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Battery and built-in charger included
  • Transport wheels
  • Squeegee, curved

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
Scrubber dryers BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
Scrubber dryers BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
Scrubber dryers BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
Scrubber dryers BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
Scrubber dryers BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
Scrubber dryers BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
Scrubber dryers BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
Cleaning agents
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Limited