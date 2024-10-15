Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp
Battery powered and economical: the BD 43/25 C scrubber drier with disc technology cleans up to 1700 m²/h. For basic and maintenance cleaning of areas up to 900 m².
Compact, manoeuvrable, whisper-quiet and easy to operate: these are the outstanding features of the DB 43/25 C walk-behind battery powered scrubber drier with disc technology, 43 cm working area and 25 litre tank volume. This machine is ideal for small and very cluttered areas, easy to use and offers a clear view of the area to be cleaned. The BD 43/25 C with EASY-Operation system and yellow control elements is easy to operate also by untrained operators. The machine is also easy to clean. We recommend this machine for efficient basic and maintenance cleaning of areas up to 900 m². Straight or curved squeegees are available and can be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Robust and durable control elementsDesigned for daily use. Robust, durable, reliable machine.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation PanelSelf-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Solenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Small, compact machineVery manoeuvrable and easy to use. Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
Large battery compartment for all standard battery types
- Easily accessible battery compartment for battery replacement.
- Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Home Base system
- Options for the attachment of hooks, containers, mop, etc.
- Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
Affordable entry-level model in the 25 to 35 litre class
- Excellent price-performance ratio.
- Reduced to the most important features.
Yellow, clearly visible control elements
- Yellow control elements simplify operation and reduce teach-in time.
Straight or curved squeegees available
- Allows optimum adjustment to the prevailing floor conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|750
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|25 / 25
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1720
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1250
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|30 - 40 / 22,5 - 28
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,7
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|44
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1135 x 520 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Two-tank system