Our battery powered BD 43/25 C Bp Pack push scrubber drier with disc engineering has a working width of 43 centimetres, a 900 millimetre V-shaped squeegee and 25-litre tank volume. It is thus predestined for the economical deep and maintenance cleaning of surface areas of up to 900 m². Thanks to its manoeuvrability and practicality, it is also ideal for furnished areas. It is powered by a 24-volt battery with 76 Ah capacity. A separate battery charger is included. The EASY Operation system with the characteristic yellow operating elements makes operation as easy as child's play, and requires just very brief instruction on use. In addition, cleaning and maintenance work on the machine is just as simple.