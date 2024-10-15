Powerful, compact, quiet: The 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack battery powered push scrubber drier from Kärcher. The 80-Ah capacity zero-maintenance lithium-ion battery that is built in as standard – in combination with the ultra low-energy and quiet disc brush head – powers up to two hours of cleaning. Its very high cycling stability means the fast charger supplied can be used to top up the charge or fully charge the battery quickly, as necessary. Thanks to its compact design with 43 centimetres working width and its two 25-litre tanks for fresh and dirty water, the small floor-cleaning machine offers maximum manoeuvrability, making it ideal for hard-to-reach areas. As such, it is ideal for use by building service contractors, as well as for maintenance cleaning in hotels, restaurants, small shops or clinics.