Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Classic Bp
The BD 50/50 C Bp Classic is an affordable, compact entry-level model in the battery powered scrubber drier class. The machine allows area performances of up to 2000 m²/h.
The BD 50/50 C Bp Classic offers a clear view of the area to be cleaned due to the compact dimensions of this battery powered scrubber drier with sophisticated disc technology. The operation of this machine is as clear as the view with the EASY Operation Panel from Kärcher. Machine features have been reduced to the most important settings and functions to enable use after brief instruction. We recommend the BD 50/50 C Bp Classic for use in supermarkets, hotels or healthcare facilities.
Features and benefits
Equipped with solenoid valve and transport roll for maximum comfortSolenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. The fold-out transport roll makes possible the convenient two-step method. Fold-out transport roll facilitates the transport of the machine considerably.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation PanelSelf-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Affordable entry-level modelExcellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important functions.
Large tank volume with compact dimensions
- Extremely manoeuvrable.
- Offers a clear view of the cleaning surface.
Large battery compartment for all standard battery types
- Easily accessible battery compartment for fast battery replacement.
- Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Home Base system
- Options for the attachment of further accessory parts or equipment.
- Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
EASY-Operation Panel
- 1-switch operation.
- Very easy to use.
Simple assignment of functions with operating elements in yellow
- Short teach-in times also for untrained personnel.
Robust and durable control elements
- Suitable for daily use.
- Extremely durable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|900
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 2040
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1200
|Battery (V)
|24
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|27,3 - 28,5 / 20 - 23
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1240
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66 - 66
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1100
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|52
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1170 x 570 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Motor: Battery