Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah

The BD 50/50 C Bp Pack Classic is an affordable and compact entry-level model to the class of battery powered scrubber dryers. The machine allows area performances of up to 2000 m²/h.

With the BD 50/50 C Bp Pack Classic you always have an optimal view of the area to be cleaned. The small dimensions of this compact and battery powered scrubber dryer with sophisticated disc engineering see to this. Notwithstanding the good overview, the operation via the EASY Operation panel from Kärcher is simple. The setting and adjustment options and functions of the machine are also reduced to what is most important so that long familiarisation phases are not required. We recommend the BD 50/50 C Bp Pack Classic for use in supermarkets, hotels or healthcare facilities.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah: Equipped with solenoid valve and transport roll for maximum comfort
Equipped with solenoid valve and transport roll for maximum comfort
Solenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. The fold-out transport roll makes possible the convenient two-step method. Fold-out transport roll facilitates the transport of the machine considerably.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah: Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah: Affordable entry-level model
Affordable entry-level model
Excellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important functions.
Large tank volume with compact dimensions
  • Extremely manoeuvrable.
  • Offers a clear view of the cleaning surface.
Large battery compartment for all standard battery types
  • Easily accessible battery compartment for fast battery replacement.
  • Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Home Base system
  • Options for the attachment of further accessory parts or equipment.
  • Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
EASY-Operation Panel
  • 1-switch operation.
  • Very easy to use.
Simple assignment of functions with operating elements in yellow
  • Short teach-in times also for untrained personnel.
Robust and durable control elements
  • Suitable for daily use.
  • Extremely durable.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 900
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 50 / 50
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 2040
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1200
Battery type Maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 76
Battery run time (h) max. 2,2
Battery charging time (h) approx. 8,7
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 27,3 - 28,5 / 20 - 23
aisle turning width (mm) 1240
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66
Rated input power (W) max. 1100
Weight without accessories (kg) 52
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1170 x 570 x 1025

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Battery
  • Battery and charger included
  • Battery charger
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
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LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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