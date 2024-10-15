Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 C Classic Bp

The battery powered, compact BD 50/55 C Classic Bp scrubber drier impresses with its excellent cleaning performance and, thanks to its comfortable four-wheel system, with its easy operation.

A disc brush head made from high-quality aluminium with 27 kg brush contact pressure, as well as the V-shaped 900 mm squeegee, ensure excellent cleaning performances with our battery-powered scrubber dryer BD 50/55 C Classic Bp. With a working width of 51 cm and a 55-litre tank, the compact machine makes possible an area performance of up to 2000 m²/h. The robust BD 50/55 C Classic Bp also impresses with high user-friendliness and a particularly simple operating concept thanks to its comfortable four-wheel system.

Features and benefits
Raisable aluminium brush head
  • High-quality material for a long lifetime.
  • Extremely robust design.
Convenient four-wheel system
  • Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
  • Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably.
Self-explanatory operation
  • Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
  • Reduces training requirements and shortens familiarisation phases.
V-shaped squeegee as standard
  • Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas.
  • Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas.
  • Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
  • Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
  • Increases operating comfort.
Robust standard chassis
  • Lowers maintenance effort and costs.
  • Increases reliability.
Unique design of suction system
  • Increases the user-friendliness.
  • Reduces the operating noise.
Separate dirty water tank system
  • Very easy cleaning.
  • Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
  • For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
  • Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
  • For carrying various accessory parts.
  • Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Brush motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 900
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 55 / 55
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 2550
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1530
Battery (V) 24
Battery runtime (h) max. 3
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (kg) 27
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65,2
Permissible total weight (kg) 240
Weight without accessories (kg) 84
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1328 x 610 x 1073

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
  • Motor: Battery
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
  • Ideal for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices
  • Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas, including at night
  • Also suitable for cleaning applications in the retail sector, canteens or offices
  • For use in hotels and in the catering industry, retail trade and car dealerships
  • Retail
  • For cleaning in the health industry, transport sector and in industry
  • Industry
  • Automotive
  • Offices
