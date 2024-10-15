Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
Thanks to a maintenance-free Gel battery (105 Ah), 55-litre tanks and traction drive, our walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Bp Pack permits long, fatigue-free cleaning applications.
With a working width of 51 centimetres and the large 55-litre tanks for fresh and dirty water, the versatile battery-powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Bp Pack cleans up to 2000 m² per hour. Thanks to its compact design, it impresses with its clear arrangement and thanks to the integrated traction drive as well as the comfortable four-wheel system also with simple, effortless manoeuvrability. The 850 mm long squeegee and the disc brush head with 27 kilogram brush contact pressure are made from high-quality, robust and long-lasting aluminium and ensure excellent cleaning results. A standard external battery charger allows the powerful and maintenance-free Gel battery with 105 Ah capacity to be charged in everyday working life for long applications.
Features and benefits
Raisable aluminium brush headFor excellent cleaning performance. Extremely robust design. High-quality material for a long lifetime.
Four-wheel system with two-wheel driveVery easy to transport. Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably. Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
Self-explanatory operationEasy to start the machine. Reduces training requirements and shortens familiarisation phases. Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
Standard curved squeegee
- Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas.
- Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas.
- Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
- For operators of different heights.
- Increases operating comfort.
- Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
Robust standard chassis
- High quality prevents deformations.
- Increases reliability.
- Lowers maintenance effort and costs.
Unique design of suction system
- Easy maintenance work.
- Reduces the operating noise.
- Increases the user-friendliness.
Separate dirty water tank system
- Very easy cleaning.
- Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
- For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
- Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
- For carrying various accessory parts.
- Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|55 / 55
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 2550
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1530
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 105
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 12
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|27
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65,2
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|153
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1328 x 610 x 1073
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Motor: Battery
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices
- For use in hotels and in the catering industry, retail trade and car dealerships
- For cleaning in the healthcare sector, in the transport industry and in industry.