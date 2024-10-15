Robust, compact, versatile and user-friendly: our battery-powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Pack knows how to impress during maintenance cleaning in various locations. Whether in the retail sector or industry: the disc brush head with 51 cm working width and 27 kilogram contact pressure, the two large 55-litre tanks, as well as the 850 mm wide squeegee, ensure excellent cleaning results. Disc brush head and squeegee are made from high-quality aluminium and designed to last a very long time. The excellent view of the area to be cleaned, the integrated traction drive and the comfortable four-wheel system impressively highlight the high level of user-friendliness of the BD 50/55 W Classic Pack. The BD 50/55 W Classic Pack comes with a long-lasting Gel battery with 76 Ah capacity, which can be charged using an external battery charger supplied.