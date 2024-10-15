The Kärcher BD 70/75 W Classic Bp is a cost-effective 28-inch walk-behind scrubber. Easy to operate controls allows for quick training and operation. Components exposed to intense wear are made of durable aluminium for longer life. The adjustable brush head provides 66-150 lbs. of down pressure. Available in both Wet and AGM battery options with shelf charger included. Both models are suitable for cleaning in industrial facilities, retail stores, municipalities, education and for cleaning buildings.