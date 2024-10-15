Simple concept, easy to use, easy maintenance: Our battery powered BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack push scrubber dryer is extremely user-friendly and delivers great cleaning performance thanks to its double disc brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and aluminium squeegee. The robust, extremely compact machine is also highly manoeuvrable and versatile. 75 litre tank volume and the new 160 Ah lithium-ion battery also effortlessly ensure long runtimes. In addition, the battery, which can be quickly recharged with 50 Ampere charge current, impresses with extremely high cycle stability, which permits intermediate charging, thus ensuring a high availability of the machine.