Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC

Our BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack is a push scrubber dryer, which impresses with lithium-ion battery, aluminium squeegee, 75 l tank and double disc brush head.

Top cleaning performance and maximum ease of use go hand in hand with our push scrubber dryer BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack which is operated by a powerful 80 Ah lithium-ion battery. The standard double disc brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and the robust aluminium squeegee ensure excellent cleaning results, while the simple operating concept guarantees maximum user-friendliness. The integrated lithium-ion battery allows intermediate charging at any time thanks to its extremely high cycle stability, thus ensuring high availability of the scrubber dryer in everyday work. A charge current of up to 50 Ampere can be applied, which allows a fast charge in only 2 hours. The 75 litre tanks round off the successful equipment concept of the compact, robust and very manoeuvrable BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack.

Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
  • 4- to 6-fold cycle stability compared to lead-acid batteries.
  • Fast and intermediate charging for longer operating times and higher productivity.
  • Low self-discharge during long breaks.
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
  • Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
  • Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
  • All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
  • Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust design
  • Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
  • Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
  • Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed.
  • Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
  • High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 705
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1030
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 75 / 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 3525
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2115
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (V) 24
Battery run time (h) max. 1,8
Battery charging time (h) 2
Driving speed (km/h) max. 5
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 20,4 - 34 / 30 - 50
aisle turning width (mm) 1550
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,75
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 63 - 65
Rated input power (W) max. 1850
Permissible total weight (kg) 325
Weight without accessories (kg) 100
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1445 x 750 x 1065

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Quick charger
  • Squeegee, angled

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Two-tank system
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
Application areas
  • Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
  • Ideal for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls
Cleaning agents
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Limited