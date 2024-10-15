The powerful traction drive, which helps to climb slopes effortlessly, is one of the most striking features of our walk-behind scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Bp Classic. The hand-guided and battery powered machine is optimally prepared for daily as well as tough applications. For example, highly stressed components, such as squeegees and disc brush head, are made from solid die-cast aluminium and also withstand extremely high stresses. The tried-and-tested operating concept with spring clip on the rear of the handle, the simple increase of the brush contact pressure from 40 to 68 kilogrammes for very stubborn dirt or for decoating, as well as the infinitely variable transport and cleaning speed of up to 5 km/h, are very comfortable for the user. The large working width of 80 centimetres and the 100 litre tank make possible long and efficient cleaning applications and area performances of up to 4800 m² per hour. The clever concept is complemented by the Home Base adapter, which allows manual cleaning equipment to be carried, thus contributing to even higher efficiency and significantly enhancing the comfort for the user.