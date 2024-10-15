Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
Generous 80 cm working width and 100 litre tank volume guarantee efficient and long cleaning with our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack.
The powerful traction drive, which helps to climb slopes effortlessly, is one of the most striking features of our walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack. The push and battery powered machine has a very robust design. For example, highly stressed components such as squeegee and disc brush head are made from solid and hard-wearing aluminium. The tried-and-tested operating concept with spring clip on the rear of the handle, the simple increase of the brush contact pressure from 40 to 68 kilograms for very stubborn dirt or for decoating, as well as the infinitely variable transport and cleaning speed of up to 5 km/h, are very comfortable for the user. The large working width of 80 centimetres and the 100 litre tank allow long and efficient cleaning applications and area performances of up to 4800 m² per hour. The new powerful 160 Ah lithium-ion battery with extremely high cycle stability and the option of intermediate charging ensures maximum machine availability, and with 50 Ampere charge current the battery can also be charged considerably quicker.
Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
- 4- to 6-fold cycle stability compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Fast and intermediate charging for longer operating times and higher productivity.
- Low self-discharge during long breaks.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stages
- Can be manually increased from standard 40 to 68 kilogrammes if required.
- Lower contact pressure for lighter soiling or on sensitive floors.
- Higher contact pressure for stubborn dirt or for decoating.
Efficient and powerful 300 W traction motor
- Helps to effortlessly tackle inclines and saves the operator a great deal of effort.
- Driving speed can be adjusted via accessible potentiometer.
Coloured, clearly visible operating elements
- Colour-coded operating elements simplify operation and shorten the training time.
Clever Home Base system
- Options to attach manual cleaning equipment such as hooks, containers, mop, etc.
Inexpensive machine from the Classic range
- Outstanding value for money.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|810
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1090
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|100 / 100
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 4000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2400
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 160
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 4
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|21,3 - 36,2 / 40 - 69
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1650
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1900
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|435
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|110,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1500 x 835 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
Application areas
- Perfect for maintenance cleaning in retail, hardware stores and shopping centres
- Suitable for maintenance cleaning in industry and in the transport sector
- Also for cleaning applications in swimming pools, sports facilities or at airports
- Ideal for maintenance cleaning in retail, DIY stores, shopping centres, commerce, industry and at airports