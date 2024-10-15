The powerful traction drive, which helps to climb slopes effortlessly, is one of the most striking features of our walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack. The push and battery powered machine has a very robust design. For example, highly stressed components such as squeegee and disc brush head are made from solid and hard-wearing aluminium. The tried-and-tested operating concept with spring clip on the rear of the handle, the simple increase of the brush contact pressure from 40 to 68 kilograms for very stubborn dirt or for decoating, as well as the infinitely variable transport and cleaning speed of up to 5 km/h, are very comfortable for the user. The large working width of 80 centimetres and the 100 litre tank allow long and efficient cleaning applications and area performances of up to 4800 m² per hour. The new powerful 160 Ah lithium-ion battery with extremely high cycle stability and the option of intermediate charging ensures maximum machine availability, and with 50 Ampere charge current the battery can also be charged considerably quicker.