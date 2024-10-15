Scrubber dryers BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
The BR 30/4 C scrubber drier is light and compact – weighing only 11.5 kg, this highly innovative and powerful vacuum is ideal for cleaning hard surfaces from 20 to 200 m² as the perfect alternative to manual cleaning. Floors are immediately dry and non-slip after cleaning. Ideal for cleaning of smaller shops, restaurants, petrol stations, supermarkets, sanitary areas, hotels and snack areas or as a supplement to an existing scrubber drier.
This machine is as easy to manoeuvre as a vacuum brush. It exerts ten times more contact pressure than mopping by hand with far better cleaning performance. And this, at a roller speed of about 1,500 revolutions. The machine maintains suction while vacuuming forwards and backwards. The squeegees can also be raised for stubborn dirt. This ensures a longer contact time for the cleaning fleet.
Features and benefits
High-speed roller brush
- For ten times higher contact pressure than manual cleaning.
- The roller brush also cleans textured surfaces and crevices.
- The roller provides automatic forward motion so that the machine does not have to be pushed.
Dries immediately
- The soft suction lips vacuum up moisture from the floor, leaving it dry – whether going forwards or backwards.
- Floors dry very quickly.
- For intensive cleaning, the suction can also be switched off via the foot pedal.
Suction can be switched off
- Suction can be switched off via the foot pedal
- Cleaning fleet can be applied and then suctioned for deeper cleaning.
Removable tanks
- The handy fresh water tank can be removed and filled in small sinks.
- The dirty water tank can be removed separately and, for example, be emptied in the sink.
- Tanks can be removed separately or together. Includes handle for easy transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|300
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|300
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|4 / 4
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|200
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|150
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1450
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|100
|Water consumption (l/min)
|0,3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 72
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Rated input power (W)
|820
|Colour
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|495 x 340 x 1145
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre roller: 1 Piece(s)
- Transport wheels
- 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Mains operation