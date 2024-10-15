Scrubber dryers BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
High cleaning performance, manoeuvrability and low weight: the battery-powered BR 35/12 C scrubber dryer with KART technology is made from 30% recycled material to conserve resources.
Cleans both forwards and in reverse, also manages stairs thanks to its low weight and is very easy to transport: our battery powered scrubber drier BR 35/12 C is the ideal and efficient cleaning solution for small and heavily furnished areas. Its rotatable roller brush head with KART technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology) allows work on tight bends, thus ensuring maximum manoeuvrability and agility. The powerful, long-lasting lithium-ion battery makes possible long applications, can also be recharged quickly, is completely maintenance-free and lasts up to 3 times longer than typical lead batteries. The excellent equipment of the BR 35/12 C is complemented by the connectible eco!efficiency mode, which lowers the energy consumption considerably at the touch of a button, extends the runtime of the battery and also reduces the operating noise by around 40 percent, thus permitting applications in noise-sensitive areas.
Features and benefits
Brush head rotatable by +/-200° with KART technology, allowing the machine to be steered. For comfortable handling of bends
- Extremely manoeuvrable and effective – ideal for areas with a lot of furniture.
- The brush is always perpendicular to the direction of travel. The squeegee reliably absorbs the water in every corner.
- If necessary, it can also clean and vacuum in reverse.
Sustainable: 30% recycled material and eco!efficiency mode
- Saves resources and extends the run time by up to 50%.
- 40% quieter.
- Reduced CO₂ emissions.
Includes a high-performance lithium-ion battery
- Completely maintenance-free despite a lifetime that is three times longer than conventional batteries.
- Interim or partial charging is also possible where necessary.
- Fast charging (fully charged in three hours, half charged in one hour).
Compact machine
- Can be moved away from the wall at a 90° angle.
- No machine projections; easy handling.
Very low machine weight
- 35% lighter than comparable machines.
- Easier to manoeuvre over steps, thresholds or stairs.
- Easier to transport in vehicles.
Folding handlebar
- Compact for easy storage.
- Can even be transported in small vehicles.
Height-adjustable handlebar
- Ergonomic design: can be adapted to different user heights.
Incl. powerful built-in charger
- The battery charger is always to hand, ready to charge at any time.
- A full charge takes three hours, a half charge takes one hour. Can be topped up at any time between full charges.
- Battery charger switches off automatically. No energy consumption in stand-by mode.
Roller technology
- High contact pressure for removing stubborn soiling.
- Also very effective on rough floor coverings or for cleaning joints.
- Uniform cleaning result.
Includes sweeping function
- Efficiently sweep, scrub and vacuum in a single step.
- Even picks up small stones, splinters of wood and other small parts.
- Ensures optimal operation of the squeegee.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|350
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|450
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|12 / 12
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1400
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1050
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,2 / 21
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 1,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 2,7
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|700 - 1500
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|80 - 150 / 6 - 12
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1050
|Water consumption (l/min)
|1
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 65
|Rated input power (W)
|500
|Colour
|anthracite
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|48
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|36
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|930 x 420 x 1100
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Transport wheels
- Squeegee, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Variable contact pressure