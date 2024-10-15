Scrubber dryers BR 75/75 W Classic Bp*

Experience cleaning like never before with the BR 75/75 W Classic Bp, a cylindrical walk-behind scrubber with traction drive.

The BR 75/75 W Classic Bp is a cylindrical walk-behind scrubber with traction drive, designed for simplicity, reliability, and ease of use. It can tackle challenging environments with its exceptional cleaning ability and rugged construction. Not only is the BR 75/75 incredibly effective, it's also incredibly easy to use and maintain. Its lightweight frame and excellent sight lines makes it highly maneuverable, even able to turn in spaces as narrow as 5.1 feet in width. The die cast aluminum scrub decks and squeegee assemblies provide unbeatable durability, as the increased contact pressure of the cylindrical brushes ensure exceptional cleaning. With the yellow color coding you have come to know from Kärcher, identifying important operator touch points is a breeze. With its 30-inch working width and 40.5-inch suction width this scrubber covers up to 30,645 square feet per hour. Get the job done with ease using the BR 75/75 Cylindrical Classic W Bp – a machine that's simple, powerful and delivers exceptional results every time.

Features and benefits
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
  • Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
  • Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
  • All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
  • Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust design
  • Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
  • Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
  • Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed.
  • Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
  • High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Working width, brushes (mm) 750
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1030
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 75 / 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 3750
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2250
Battery (V/Ah) 6 / 190
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 110 / 50
Brush speed (rpm) 1200
Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²) 40,5 / 145
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2,75
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65 - 65
Rated input power (W) max. 1850
Weight without accessories (kg) 100
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1520 x 810 x 1065

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Two-tank system
  • Motor: Battery
  • Type of suction lips: Natural rubber
Application areas
  • Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
  • Ideal for cleaning airports, in industry and in the transport industry
  • Ideal for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls
