Single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C
Thanks to the high rotational speed of 400 rpm, our comfortable and powerful single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C impresses with quick and thorough work results for cleaning and polishing.
Perfect for quick and thorough cleaning and polishing of hard and elastic floor coverings: Our comfortable and powerful single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C impresses with a high rotational speed of 400 rpm with low operating noise at the same time. Furthermore, the high-speed machine can also be used for applying care agents to wooden floors. In order to prevent potential dust dispersion when working, an easy-to-install suction unit including ring is available as optional equipment. The pad holder is included in the scope of delivery as standard.
Features and benefits
Fast, high-speed single-disc machine with 400 rpm
- Very quiet operation with high area coverage.
- For excellent polishing results.
Integrated power outlet
- For connection to a suction unit, which reduces dust.
- No additional cord is required, which means more efficient cleaning.
Large wheels
- Easy to transport, even over long distances.
- Can easily be carried over stairs.
- Can also be transported in parking position.
Very quiet
- It can also be used in extremely noise-sensitive areas (such as hotels, hospitals or offices).
Very low deck
- For cleaning under furniture and radiators.
Extensive range of accessories
- Accessories tailored to the application case, e.g. brushes in different hardness degrees, pad drive boards, different pads, suction unit, etc.
- Systematic cleaning: ideal accessories for every application.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Brush speed (rpm)
|400
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|22
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|55
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|33,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|620 x 430 x 1230
Scope of supply
- Pad drive board
Equipment
- Tank optional: 12 l
- Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for cleaning and polishing hard and elastic floor coverings