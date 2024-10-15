Perfect for quick and thorough cleaning and polishing of hard and elastic floor coverings: Our comfortable and powerful single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C impresses with a high rotational speed of 400 rpm with low operating noise at the same time. Furthermore, the high-speed machine can also be used for applying care agents to wooden floors. In order to prevent potential dust dispersion when working, an easy-to-install suction unit including ring is available as optional equipment. The pad holder is included in the scope of delivery as standard.