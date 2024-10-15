Single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C

Universal single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C for cleaning, polishing and sanding different floor types. The machine impresses with excellent smooth running at 150 or 300 rpm.

With a working width of 43 centimetres, variable rotational speed (150 or 300 rpm) and a powerful 1500 W motor, our single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C permits various fields of application. The machine is suitable for cleaning hard and elastic floors and carpeting, for polishing different surfaces and even for sanding parquet. The BDS 43/DUO C impresses with excellent smooth running. Also the wide handle supports simple handling of the machine so that inexperienced or untrained users are able to manage it without difficulty.

Features and benefits
Single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C: Two speeds
Two speeds
Option of 150 rpm and 300 rpm with the toggle switch. Switch is easily accessible on the middle panel.
Single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C: Very quiet
Very quiet
It can also be used in extremely noise-sensitive areas (such as hotels, hospitals or offices).
Single-disc machine BDS 43/DUO C: Powerful motor
Powerful motor
Extremely robust and durable design. High torque for efficient working.
Very low deck
  • For cleaning under furniture and radiators.
Large wheels
  • Easy to transport, even over long distances.
  • Stairs can also be managed.
Extensive range of accessories
  • Accessories tailored to the application case, such as a tank, brushes in different degrees of hardness, pad drive board, different pads, microfibre pad, diamond pads, etc.
  • Systematic cleaning: ideal accessories for every application.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm) 430
Working height (mm) 90
Brush speed (rpm) 150 - 300
Brush contact pressure (kg) 45
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66
Voltage (V) 220
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 49,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 940 x 430 x 1070

Scope of supply

  • Pad drive board

Equipment

  • Tank optional: 10 l
  • Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
  • Also ideal for polishing and sanding parquet
  • For cleaning hard, elastic and textile floor coverings
Cleaning agents
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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