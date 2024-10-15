Individual requirements require individual solutions.The ride-on scrubber dryer B 90 R can be assembled according to the wishes and expectations of the user.Like with a car, there is a choice of different configuration options. Three different working widths (55 cm, 65 cm or 75 cm), two scrubbing technologies (roller or disc), two squeegee lengths and three designs are available to select depending on requirements.For the ultimate working comfort and first-class cleaning results.