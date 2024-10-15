Powerful and battery powered: Thanks to its compact and slim design, our ride-on scrubber dryer B 50/70 R Classic offers a high degree of agility and manoeuvrability and is therefore also very easy to transport. Equipped with a powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery with 80 Ah capacity, which can be recharged at any time, as well as a 70 litre tank volume, extended applications are also possible for floor cleaning. On top of this, the BD 50/70 R Classic enables the installation of many useful and optional equipment details, such as a Home Base with hooks for carrying manual cleaning utensils, a pre-sweep mop or a bin liner holder.