Compact, very mobile and at the same time powerful synchronous generator PGG 3/1 with 2.8 kW power rating for independent power supply, e.g. on construction sites, in agriculture or in municipal operations. The reliable four-stroke petrol engine enables safe operation thanks to constant power and sophisticated safety technology with overload and oil shortage protection and also simple transport of the user-friendly machine thanks to puncture-proof wheels and a folding push handle. The two earthed sockets are equipped with an automatic voltage regulator (AVR), which supplies a largely constant voltage. With application periods of up to 12 hours (at full load 6.5 hours) with a 15 litre tank, entire working days can be easily covered.