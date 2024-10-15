The compact, lightweight and versatile HD 5/17 C cold water high-pressure cleaner offers outstanding mobility and is suitable for both vertical and horizontal operation. The machine is fitted with sophisticated accessory storage, and the brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief ensure a long service life. At the same time, it impresses with innovative new developments that increase working convenience for the operator in the long term by ensuring effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without compromising when it comes to robustness and longevity. Overall, a comprehensive equipment package for excellent cleaning results, with a high level of convenience and a long service life.