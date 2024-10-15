Equipped with a powerful, reliable and eco-friendly (EU STAGE V) Yanmar diesel engine and a 1000 litre water tank, our mobile cold water trailer HD 9/23 De Tr1 works completely independently. Comprehensive high-pressure cleaning applications, such as those frequently found in municipalities or in the construction sector, can be mastered without any difficulties. With a working pressure of 230 bar and a watering rate of up to 930 litres per hour, there are virtually no limits to the requirements. The HD Trailer is equipped as standard with an ergonomic EASY!Force high-pressure gun, as well as numerous storage options. The robust machine is also easy to operate and available in other configurable variants – for example, with a hose reel in the rear area or in a cab version.