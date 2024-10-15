HD Trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1

Mobile and standalone solution for long high-pressure cleaning applications on construction sites and in municipalities: HD Trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1 with Honda petrol engine (EU STAGE V) and 1000 litre water tank.

With our robust and mobile cold water trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1, demanding high-pressure cleaning, which is typical, for example, in the construction industry or in day-to-day work in municipalities, is not a problem, even without an external power and water supply. The machine works independently thanks to the powerful and reliable Honda petrol engine (EU STAGE V) and a 1000 litre water tank. 230 bar working pressure and a water throughput of 930 litres/hour ensure an adequate cleaning performance also in the case of stubborn dirt. The machine is also equipped with useful details such as the ergonomic EASY!Force high-pressure gun. The simple operation and various storage options prove the high degree of user friendliness. On request other configuration variants of the machine, such as a cab version or equipment with an integrated hose reel in the rear section, are also possible.

Features and benefits
Independent of an external power or water supply
  • Yanmar diesel or Honda petrol engines (both EU STAGE V) for independent work.
  • 1000 litre water tank for at least one hour of work at full power.
  • Integrated trailer concept for high mobility and maximum independence.
Easy and convenient operation
  • Very simple operation, thus designed for use in rental parks.
  • Convenient equipment with motor electro start and optional hose reel.
  • Storage compartment in the rear section for storing fuel canister and accessories.
Robust design for harsh working conditions
  • Reliable, tried-and-tested Kärcher high-pressure technology with long service life.
  • Bullbar and rear tarpaulin for protecting the machine available as optional equipment.
  • The integrated antifreeze system permits work activities all year round.
Multiple configurations possible
  • Flexible, customised configurations for individual customer requirements.
  • Optional cab variant for use on platforms or installation in vehicles.
  • On request the tanks can also be designed in custom colours.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 400 - 930
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 40 - 230 / 4 - 23
Motor manufacturer Honda
Motor type GX 390
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 600
Dimensions (L × W × H) ( ) 3382 x 1496 x 1435

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Servo Control
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • Detergent function: Suction
HD Trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
HD Trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
HD Trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
HD Trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
HD Trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
HD Trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
Videos
Application areas
  • Mobile high-pressure cleaning in the construction industry, e.g. of construction machines and vehicles
  • For rental from rental parks for diverse cleaning applications
  • Ideal for cleaning service providers, e.g. for removing graffiti
  • Mobile high-pressure cleaning in the municipal environment, e.g. in parks
Cleaning agents
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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