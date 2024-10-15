With our robust and mobile cold water trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1, demanding high-pressure cleaning, which is typical, for example, in the construction industry or in day-to-day work in municipalities, is not a problem, even without an external power and water supply. The machine works independently thanks to the powerful and reliable Honda petrol engine (EU STAGE V) and a 1000 litre water tank. 230 bar working pressure and a water throughput of 930 litres/hour ensure an adequate cleaning performance also in the case of stubborn dirt. The machine is also equipped with useful details such as the ergonomic EASY!Force high-pressure gun. The simple operation and various storage options prove the high degree of user friendliness. On request other configuration variants of the machine, such as a cab version or equipment with an integrated hose reel in the rear section, are also possible.