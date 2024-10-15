HD Trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
Mobile and standalone solution for long high-pressure cleaning applications on construction sites and in municipalities: HD Trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1 with Honda petrol engine (EU STAGE V) and 1000 litre water tank.
With our robust and mobile cold water trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1, demanding high-pressure cleaning, which is typical, for example, in the construction industry or in day-to-day work in municipalities, is not a problem, even without an external power and water supply. The machine works independently thanks to the powerful and reliable Honda petrol engine (EU STAGE V) and a 1000 litre water tank. 230 bar working pressure and a water throughput of 930 litres/hour ensure an adequate cleaning performance also in the case of stubborn dirt. The machine is also equipped with useful details such as the ergonomic EASY!Force high-pressure gun. The simple operation and various storage options prove the high degree of user friendliness. On request other configuration variants of the machine, such as a cab version or equipment with an integrated hose reel in the rear section, are also possible.
Features and benefits
Independent of an external power or water supply
- Yanmar diesel or Honda petrol engines (both EU STAGE V) for independent work.
- 1000 litre water tank for at least one hour of work at full power.
- Integrated trailer concept for high mobility and maximum independence.
Easy and convenient operation
- Very simple operation, thus designed for use in rental parks.
- Convenient equipment with motor electro start and optional hose reel.
- Storage compartment in the rear section for storing fuel canister and accessories.
Robust design for harsh working conditions
- Reliable, tried-and-tested Kärcher high-pressure technology with long service life.
- Bullbar and rear tarpaulin for protecting the machine available as optional equipment.
- The integrated antifreeze system permits work activities all year round.
Multiple configurations possible
- Flexible, customised configurations for individual customer requirements.
- Optional cab variant for use on platforms or installation in vehicles.
- On request the tanks can also be designed in custom colours.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|400 - 930
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|40 - 230 / 4 - 23
|Motor manufacturer
|Honda
|Motor type
|GX 390
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|600
|Dimensions (L × W × H) ( )
|3382 x 1496 x 1435
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Servo Control
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Detergent function: Suction
Videos
Application areas
- Mobile high-pressure cleaning in the construction industry, e.g. of construction machines and vehicles
- For rental from rental parks for diverse cleaning applications
- Ideal for cleaning service providers, e.g. for removing graffiti
- Mobile high-pressure cleaning in the municipal environment, e.g. in parks