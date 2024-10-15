The newly developed 3-piston axial pump with hardened stainless steel pistons is the core of our powerful HD 6/15 M St motor/pump unit with AC motor. It provides up to 20% higher energy efficiency and cleaning performance, guarantees a long service life and effortlessly ensures a working pressure of 150 bar. In order to protect the pump, a water fine filter is integrated which reliably removes dirt particles from the reclaim water. The automatic pressure relief feature also protects the pump and other high-pressure components from possible loads in stand-by operation. In addition, the middle-class machine has an extremely service- and user-friendly design, which means that all important components can be easily accessed. Whether it is used in a vertical or horizontal position: a clever 3-point support on the back of the machine ensures easy vertical mounting on walls (or horizontally as a built-in machine).