High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M St
The compact HD 6/15 M St motor/pump unit for stationary use, with AC motor, wall mount, 600 litres per hour flow rate and automatic pressure relief.
The newly developed 3-piston axial pump with hardened stainless steel pistons is the core of our powerful HD 6/15 M St motor/pump unit with AC motor. It provides up to 20% higher energy efficiency and cleaning performance, guarantees a long service life and effortlessly ensures a working pressure of 150 bar. In order to protect the pump, a water fine filter is integrated which reliably removes dirt particles from the reclaim water. The automatic pressure relief feature also protects the pump and other high-pressure components from possible loads in stand-by operation. In addition, the middle-class machine has an extremely service- and user-friendly design, which means that all important components can be easily accessed. Whether it is used in a vertical or horizontal position: a clever 3-point support on the back of the machine ensures easy vertical mounting on walls (or horizontally as a built-in machine).
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Flexible operationFor vertical and horizontal operation.
Prepared for stationary operationSimple and robust 3-point attachment for wall mounting on the rear of unit. Space-saving, compact design. Integrated storage possibilities reduce the set-up times.
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|560
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|225 / 22,5
|Connected load (kW)
|3,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|20,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 300 x 565
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building contractors, tradesmen, building service providers and municipalities