High-pressure cleaners HD 6/16-4 M Cage
HD 6/16-4 M Cage: The 4-pole, slow-running AC motor, along with the powder-coated tubular steel frame, are the main features of the energy-efficient high-pressure cleaner.
With a working pressure of 140 bar and a flow rate of up to 600 litres per hour, our mobile HD 6/16-4 M Cage belongs to the middle class of unheated high-pressure cleaners. Optimally protected from external influences by a robust powder-coated tubular steel frame, the machine impresses across the board under tough working conditions. The newly developed 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head also plays an important role here, enabling an increase of up to 20% in energy efficiency and cleaning performance. Driven by a 4-pole, slow-running AC motor with pressure switch control, the extremely service-friendly HD 6/16-4 M Cage is perfectly suited to both horizontal and vertical use. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity, ensure comfortable working. The automatic pressure relief feature ensures the long service life of the high-pressure components.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustSturdy tubular steel frame protects all components. The tubular steel frame is also suitable for simple fastening and lashing of the machine in the service vehicle. Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Easy servicingEasy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine. Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover. Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Flexible operation
- For vertical and horizontal operation.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600 - 600
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|160 / 16
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|240 / 24
|Connected load (kW)
|3,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|41,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|46
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|420 x 460 x 970
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Pressure cut-off
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building contractors, tradesmen, building service providers and municipalities