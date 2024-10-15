Our compact, mobile, unheated HD 7/16-4 MX high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole slow-running three-phase motor impresses with a large range of equipment, service-friendly design and high flexibility of use. An integrated hose reel makes handling the high-pressure hose infinitely easier and the newly developed robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head increases cleaning performance and energy efficiency by an impressive 20%, whilst also ensuring a long service life. The high-quality components are protected by an automatic pressure relief feature and a large water filter. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections without compromising on robustness or longevity, are innovative solutions that ensure you can work without tiring and save on attachment and removal time. Thanks to clever solutions, accessories right through to the optional cup foam lance can be stored directly on the machine for safe transportation.