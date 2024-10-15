Our compact, mobile, unheated high-pressure cleaner HD 7/16-4 MX with 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor convinces with a wide variety of equipment, service-friendly device layout and high flexibility in the application. An integrated hose reel simplifies handling with the high-pressure hose immensely, the newly developed, robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head increases cleaning performance and energy efficiency by an impressive 20 percent and at the same time guarantees a long service life. The automatic pressure relief and a large water filter take responsibility for the protection of the high-quality components. Innovative solutions ensure effortless work and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet in order to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable up to 5-times faster handling compared to conventional screw connections without any negative impacts on the robustness and durability. There is suitable space for accessories, including the optional cup foam lance, directly at the device thanks to clever solutions.