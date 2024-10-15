High-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M Portable
Portable and with 170 bar working pressure and 700 l/h water flow rate, ideal for painters and facade cleaners: the handy HD 7/17 M Portable cold water high-pressure cleaner.
Painters and facade cleaners benefit greatly from the properties of our cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M Portable. Equipped with a sophisticated 3-piston axial pump, it delivers up to 170 bar working pressure with a maximum hourly water rate of 700 litres. The handy and portable machine is suitable for stationary and horizontal operation and is mounted on rubber feet, which prevent the transfer of natural vibrations to the scaffolding during operation. An automatic pressure relief guarantees the long service life of the high-pressure components, a robust housing reliably protects the motor and electrical system against splash water. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun allows comfortable working. It uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet in order to reduce the holding force to zero. Innovative EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustSturdy tubular steel frame protects all components. The tubular steel frame is also suitable for simple fastening and lashing of the machine in the service vehicle. Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Easy servicingEasy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine. Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover. Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|170 / 17
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|255 / 25,5
|Connected load (kW)
|4,2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|30,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|34
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|587 x 320 x 430
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry