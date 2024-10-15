Painters and facade cleaners benefit greatly from the properties of our cold water high-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M Portable. Equipped with a sophisticated 3-piston axial pump, it delivers up to 170 bar working pressure with a maximum hourly water rate of 700 litres. The handy and portable machine is suitable for stationary and horizontal operation and is mounted on rubber feet, which prevent the transfer of natural vibrations to the scaffolding during operation. An automatic pressure relief guarantees the long service life of the high-pressure components, a robust housing reliably protects the motor and electrical system against splash water. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun allows comfortable working. It uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet in order to reduce the holding force to zero. Innovative EASY!Lock quick-release couplings enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity.