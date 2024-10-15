High-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 M St
HD 7/17 M St pump unit with powerful and robust 3-piston axial pump with hardened stainless steel pistons, three-phase motor and wall mount for stationary use.
With a flow rate of around 700 litres per hour and a working pressure of up to 170 bar, our powerful HD 7/17 M St motor/pump unit with three-phase motor and pressure switch control has proven itself under tough daily conditions. The newly developed pump technology featuring 3-piston axial pump with hardened stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head guarantees a long service life and increases energy efficiency and cleaning performance by at least 20%. The machine is intended for stationary use and can be mounted and operated both horizontally and vertically. A 3-point support on the back enables vertical or horizontal mounting. Access to the high-pressure pump and the electronic components is easy and therefore service-friendly – the pump itself is effectively protected from dirt in reclaim water by means of a large water fine filter.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Flexible operationFor vertical and horizontal operation.
Prepared for stationary operationSimple and robust 3-point attachment for wall mounting on the rear of unit. Space-saving, compact design. Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|170 / 17
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|255 / 25,5
|Connected load (kW)
|4,2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|23,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|25,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 300 x 565
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry