High-pressure cleaner HD 7/17 MXA Plus
With a working pressure of 170 bar, a 3-piston axial pump and a standard hose reel, the mobile HD 7/17 MX impresses in daily use. Service-friendly machine design.
Thanks to the integrated hose reel, handling the high-pressure hose on this powerful mobile HD 7/17 MX high-pressure cleaner simply couldn't be easier. And it's equally as easy to access the service-related components, whilst accessories such as the rotary nozzle, surface cleaner and optional cup foam lance can be stored quickly and directly on the machine for safe transportation. The three-phase motor with pressure switch control and the newly developed pump technology in particular provide up to 20% higher energy efficiency and cleaning performance. The automatic pressure relief feature, which comes as standard, ensures the protection of the high-pressure components from loads in stand-by operation. Other equipment featured as standard includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. The HD 7/17 MX is designed both for vertical and horizontal use.
Features and benefits
Spring-mounted automatic hose reel
- Maximum comfort when handling the high-pressure hose.
- Makes possible short set-up times thanks to quick winding and unwinding.
- Avoids tripping hazards, thus increasing operational safety.
Additional stand
- Enlarges the stand area of the machine.
- Increases the tilt stability when operated upright.
High-quality equipment
- Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life.
- Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor.
- High-quality brass cylinder head
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartment for storing the rotary nozzle.
Outstanding mobility
- The push handle, which can be retracted at the touch of a button, increases the compactness of the machine and reduces the spatial requirement.
- Can be easily stored in service vehicles.
- Integrated storage possibilities reduce the set-up times.
Flexible operation
- For vertical and horizontal operation.
- Maximum stability during horizontal operation as the wheels do not touch the floor.
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|170 / 17
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|255 / 25,5
|Connected load (kW)
|4,2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|37,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|41
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 455 x 966
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Flex
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- ANTI!Twist
- Pressure cut-off
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry