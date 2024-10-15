High-pressure cleaners HD 8/18-4 M Cage
Extremely robust unheated HD 8/18-4 M Cage high-pressure cleaner with powder-coated steel tubular frame for commercial use under tough conditions and maximum protection of the pump unit.
HD 8/18-4 M Cage mobile high-pressure cleaner in a particularly robust cage version with powder-coated steel tubular frame for protection in mobile applications under tough conditions and in the case of frequent transportation. The service-friendly machine is designed for vertical and horizontal use and thus offers the user maximum flexibility and reliability. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity, ensure you can work without tiring and save on attachment and removal time. In addition, the water volume and working pressure can be controlled using Servo Control directly on the spray gun. Driven by a 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor with pressure switch control, the 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head reduces energy requirements by around 20%. To protect the high-pressure components, an automatic pressure relief feature and a large water fine filter are integrated as standard.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustSturdy tubular steel frame protects all components. The tubular steel frame is also suitable for simple fastening and lashing of the machine in the service vehicle. Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Easy servicingEasy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine. Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover. Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Flexible operation
- For vertical and horizontal operation.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|760
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|270 / 27
|Connected load (kW)
|4,6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|44,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|48,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|420 x 460 x 970
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry