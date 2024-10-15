Mobile high-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 M Cage in very robust cage design with powder-coated tubular steel frame for protection in the case of tough, mobile use and frequent transportation. The service-friendly device is designed for upright and horizontal operation and offers the user maximum flexibility and stability. Effortless work and time-saving set-up and dismantling are guaranteed with the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet in order to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners for 5-times faster handling compared to traditional connections without having a negative impact on robustness and durability. In addition, the water volume and working pressure are controlled directly at the trigger gun by means of servo control. Powered by a 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor with pressure switchcontrol, the 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head lowers the energy requirement by around 20 percent. An automatic pressure relief, as well as a large water fine filter, are integrated as standard to protect the high-pressure components.