High-pressure cleaners HD 9/20-4 M Plus
Mobile, unheated high-pressure cleaner with a 4-pole, low-speed three-phase motor and advanced equipment.
HD 9/20-4 M Plus: powerful, mobile high-pressure cleaner with a 4-pole, low-speed three-phase motor, pressure switch control, rotatable spray lance and pivoting pressure hose. Water flow and working pressure can be conveniently controlled via Servo Control directly on the spray gun. The aluminium push handle guarantees easy manoeuvrability and can also be used to store accessories. Thanks to a quick-change system, the SwitchChem cleaning agent dosing system allows long, flexible operating times, as well as the use of two different cleaning agents. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners ensure effortless working and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The robust three-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head guarantees a long service life.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fastenersFatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
SwitchChemFor precise and infinitely variable cleaning agent dosing. Two-way dosing valve for switching between different cleaning agents. Easy cleaning agent bottle changeover.
Powerful and durableAir/water-cooled electric motors for intensive use. Four-pole low-speed electric motor.
Outstanding mobility
- Large wheels for uneven surfaces.
- Upright design for easy, ergonomic transport.
- Integrated tilting aid at the rear of the unit.
Clever features
- Power cord storage at the rear of the unit.
- Integrated lance holder for transport.
- Parking position for working interruptions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|460 - 900
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|40 - 200 / 4 - 20
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|220 / 22
|Connected load (kW)
|7
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|54,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|58
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1000 x 425 x 552
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Dirt blaster
- Servo Control
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- ANTI!Twist
- Detergent function: 2 x 2 ½ l
- Pressure cut-off