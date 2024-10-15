High-pressure cleaners HD 5/11 P
The HD 5/11 P is compact, light and mobile. Equipment details: carrying handle, brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief. For vertical and horizontal operation.
The HD 5/11 P portable high-pressure cleaner impresses with its compact construction style, low weight and outstanding mobility. The machine features a reliable three-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head. An additional carrying handle and the extendable push handle make it easier to transport the machine and store it in small spaces. Suitable for vertical and horizontal operation. The practical accessory storage features include a nozzle compartment, screw connection for Surface Cleaner, and a practical rubber band for securing the pressure hose. The automatic pressure relief system impresses by offering clear advantages: it protects the components, extends the service life, reduces repair and maintenance costs and lowers the pulling force on the new EASY!Force high-pressure gun. This also makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero. The EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which are also new, make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without compromising when it comes to robustness and longevity.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fastenersFatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Excellent mobilityThe integrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enables easy loading and convenient transport. Compact construction style and low weight.
FlexibilityVertical and horizontal operation possible. Separate park and transport position for the spray unit. The machine offers maximum stability in horizontal operation.
Quality
- The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life of the machine.
- High-quality brass cylinder head.
Accessory storage
- Screw connection (M 18 × 1.5) for storing a Surface Cleaner directly on the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartments for triple nozzle and rotary nozzle.
- Rubber strap for fixing the pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|490
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|110 / 11
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|160 / 16
|Connected load (kW)
|2,2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|20,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|351 x 312 x 904
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Spray lance: 840 mm
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Façade cleaning
- Floor and wall cleaning
- Outdoor area
- Vehicles
- Machines and devices