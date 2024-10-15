High-pressure cleaners HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus

Thanks to the 150 bar working pressure and 1,600 l/h water flow, the HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus high-pressure cleaner is particularly suitable for very water-intensive tasks in agriculture and construction.

Whether on large construction sites, in earthworks, quarrying or agriculture: anywhere where very coarse dirt has to be removed in difficult outdoor conditions, our three-phase current HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner with 150 bar water pressure is the ideal choice for these types of water-intensive applications. Thanks to advanced, high-quality crankshaft pump technology from Kärcher, the machine offers a flushing action of up to 1,600 litres per hour. Innovations such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and patented EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners support the operator in terms of convenience and handling. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. Puncture-resistant wheels guarantee maximum mobility, even on rough terrain.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaners HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus: Cage frame
Cage frame
Robust outer pipe frame. With integrated crane hook and accessory compartment. Protection against damage to the machine.
High-pressure cleaners HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus: Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
Leakage protection and soft start. Overvoltage and undervoltage protection. Protection against two-phase short circuit.
High-pressure cleaners HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus: For the toughest jobs
For the toughest jobs
High mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels. Large water filter protects pump against damage.
Durable and robust
  • Extra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings.
  • Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 1600
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 150 / 3 - 15
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 190 / 19
Connected load (kW) 7,5
Power cable (m) 5
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 106,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 116
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 957 x 686 x 1080

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure spray lance
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • Pressure cut-off
  • Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
High-pressure cleaners HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaners HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaners HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaners HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaners HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaners HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaners HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
High-pressure cleaners HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
Application areas
  • Intensive high-pressure cleaning for extreme dirt in agriculture and construction
Cleaning agents
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Limited