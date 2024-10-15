Designed for effective removal of the toughest dirt in agriculture or the construction sector, which is often only possible with large quantities of water: our three-phase current HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner with innovative crankshaft pump technology. This enables an immense flushing action of up to 2,000 litres per hour at a working pressure of 150 bar. This very robust machine, which is also extremely mobile thanks to the puncture-resistant wheels, is particularly impressive when it comes to tough jobs on difficult terrain. With our patented EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, set-up and dismantling can also be done in no time – five times faster in comparison to conventional screw connections – though they are just as durable and robust. The HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus: a special machine for special demands.