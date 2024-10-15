High-pressure cleaners HD 6/15-4 Classic

Single-phase, compact, strong: the service-friendly HD 6/15-4 Classic high-pressure cleaner with a 600 l/h water flow, powerful crankshaft pump, ceramic piston and the latest sealing technology.

Single-phase model with maximum power and a 600 l/h water flow: the user-friendly HD 6/15-4 Classic is synonymous with user-friendliness, compact dimensions, lightweight design and high cleaning efficiency as well as profitability. The high quality components built into our high-pressure cleaners allow for continuous use with impressive durability. The machine also scores with serviceability; all relevant parts are easily accessible. The impressive storage options offer enough space for the nozzle, lance and other accessories.

Features and benefits
Durable and robust
Durable and robust
Extra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings. Ceramic pistons for reduced wear and tear. High performance sealing packages for longer working times.
Especially easy to maintain
Especially easy to maintain
Wide-opening machine cover for easy access to all service and maintenance-relevant components. Large water fine filter for protecting the pump. Integrated nozzle storage.
Improved cleaning performance
Improved cleaning performance
Patented Kärcher power flat jet nozzles: up to 40 percent more impact force than conventional nozzles. High area coverage and thorough dirt removal.
Excellent mobility
  • Large wheels and ergonomic push handle ensure optimal turning manoeuvrability and easy handling.
  • The foldable push handle enables space-saving storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 450 - 600
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 70 - 150 / 7 - 15
Max. pressure (bar) 190
Connected load (kW) 3,4
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 48,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 60
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 709 x 469 x 1000

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 850 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • Anti-twist system (AVS)
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Service station cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
