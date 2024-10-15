High-pressure cleaners HD 10/21-4 S Plus
The HD 10/21-4 S Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner in an upright construction style impresses with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, pressure switch control and a stainless steel spray lance.
The HD 10/21-4 S Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner with three-phase drive offers a high level of convenience and the impressive power of 210 bar with a maximum flow volume of 1,000 l/h. Due to the upright construction style, the machine requires less space than conventional machines and is easier to manoeuvre, particularly around obstacles. This is also helped by the large, rubber-tyred wheels, which make the machine easy to transport, even on rough terrain. Accessories that are not being used can be stored in the separate nozzle compartment so that they do not get lost. New innovations guarantee effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The machine has been designed for daily use in harsh conditions. The cleaning agent-resistant brass cylinder head and stainless steel pistons with ceramic sleeves ensure a long service life.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Proven Kärcher quality
- 4-pole water-cooled electric motor.
- Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston.
- Reinforced, unbreakable plastic chassis.
Water fine filter
- The large, integrated water fine filter reliably protects the high-pressure pump against small dirt particles.
- Protects the high-pressure pump against contamination and extends its service life
Outstanding mobility
- Large rubber wheels for negotiating uneven surfaces, stairs and landings.
- Proven sack truck principle for easy, ergonomic transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|1000
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|up to 60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|210 / 21
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|231 / 23,1
|Connected load (kW)
|8
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|63,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|69,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 500 x 1090
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray gun with soft grip padding
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
Equipment
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- 3-piston axial pump: With ceramic pistons
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Sight glass for oil level
- Brass water inlet