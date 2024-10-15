High-pressure cleaner HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
The HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner offers both power and convenience. The equipment includes high-quality materials, the automatic hose reel and the Vibrasoft rotary nozzle.
The HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner enables ergonomic working thanks to the EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun without holding force. The pressure and water volume can be regulated directly on the trigger gun/lance using the Servo Control controller; the stainless steel lance (1050 mm) can be rotated. The Vibrasoft rotary nozzle reduces vibrations and noise by up to 30 percent. The cleaner impresses with its high-quality workmanship and materials: the vertically installed motor and pump unit (upright concept) consists of a wobble pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head as well as a 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system and enables a compact design for maximum portability. The aluminium frame carrier make the chassis robust, lightweight and suitable for crane loading. Includes Ultra Guard high-pressure hose with durable Teflon® coating and an automatic hose reel capable of winding and unwinding even under pressure and at an angle of up to 45°, for up to 50 percent quicker set-up times. This super class device is rounded off with accessory storage options such as a stowage compartment and adjustable hooks.
Features and benefits
Automatic hose reelAutomatic winding and unwinding up to an angle of 45 °, even under pressure. Scratch-resistant and smooth Ultra Guard HD hose with Teflon® coating. Set-up times up to twice as fast.
Compact upright design concept based on vertical arrangement of motor and pump unitSmall footprint and space-saving proportions. Easy to manoeuvre and transport. Maximum stability ensures a stable footing for the machine.
4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder headLong service life and low maintenance costs. High performance and efficiency. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Ergonomic Vibrasoft Dirt Blaster
- Reduces vibrations by up to 30%.
- Reduces volume and noise level.
- Rotary nozzle takes the hard work out of extensive cleaning tasks.
Intelligently designed service concept facilitates quick operations on site
- Swivelling pump head.
- Convenient oil fill level display and oil drain hole integrated in the chassis.
- Modular construction, comprising pump, motor and control cabinet.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
- EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- Stowage compartment.
- Adjustable hooks, e.g. for storing second lance or electric cable.
- Storage for high pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|376 - 424
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1000
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|50 - 210
|Max. pressure (bar)
|250
|Connected load (kW)
|8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|050
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|75,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|83,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|607 x 518 x 1063
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray gun with soft grip padding
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose type: Ultra Guard
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure spray lance
- Servo Control
Equipment
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Sight glass for oil level
- Brass water inlet
Videos
Application areas
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
- Cleaning machines and equipment on the building site, such as cement mixers, scaffolding, wheel loaders, diggers or concrete pumps
- Cleaning production machinery in industry, such as in paint shops, in food production or in the manufacturing sector
- Cleaning vehicles in transport sector, such as trucks, ships, aeroplanes or buses
- Cleaning communal spaces such as public squares, driveways, fountains or car parks