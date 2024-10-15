The HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner is designed with the very best quality and ergonomics in mind. The EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun eradicates any holding forces. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. This means the pressure can be adjusted to suit delicate surfaces – without having to change the nozzle or make adjustments on the machine itself. The Vibrasoft rotary nozzle dampens noise and vibrations. Assistance systems and LED status display provide clear information. The Super Class machine stands out from the crowd for its exquisite workmanship and finest quality materials. At its heart lies a hard-wearing wobble pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head. The 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system is powerful and built to last. Integrated aluminium frame carriers form a lightweight chassis, suitable for crane loading. The upright construction style with vertical motor and pump unit keeps the machine compact and portable. It also features an Ultra Guard high-pressure hose with a Teflon® coating and ample built-in storage for accessories, as well as an automatic hose reel for winding and unwinding at up to 45 ° – even under pressure.