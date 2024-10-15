Convenient operation – even under the toughest conditions: the HD 17/14-4 SX Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner with three-phase drive impresses with a wide range of sophisticated solutions. New innovations guarantee effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. With an outstanding washing performance, with a flow volume of 1,700 litres per hour (at a working pressure of 140 bar), it fulfils all the demands of powerful cleaning. Even at full power, the spray lance is still rotatable through 360°. The upright construction style means it is not just space-saving, it also gives the machine surprising agility and manoeuvrability over bumps and stairs, as well as on rough terrain. And last but not least, the HD 17/14-4 SX Plus is equipped with a pressure switch control, which switches the machine off when the trigger gun is no longer activated.