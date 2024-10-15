High-pressure cleaners HDS 8/20 G
HDS 8/20 G hot water high-pressure cleaner with petrol engine, robust crankshaft pump and efficient burner technology for difficult cleaning applications – without the need for a power supply.
With a water volume of 800 litres per hour and a working pressure of 200 bar, the HDS 8/20 G hot water high-pressure cleaner performs impressively even when faced with the most demanding cleaning applications in the construction sector, in municipalities and at building service contractors. Driven by a powerful petrol engine, which renders an external power supply unnecessary, the machine even removes stubborn contamination caused by graffiti or lubricants, for example. This is ensured by the highly efficient and durable burner technology, as well as a robust crankshaft pump. An integrated 30-litre fuel tank provides long running times. In order to protect all of its important components, the HDS 8/20 G is equipped with a range of safety technology, such as a thermo and safety valve, a large water filter, exhaust temperature monitoring and Soft Damping System (SDS). High ergonomics, mobility, robustness and user-friendliness are ensured by, among other factors, puncture-proof tyres, a steering roller/castor with parking brake, push handles, a single-button selector switch and a robust tubular steel frame. Accessories, such as a high-pressure hose and lance, can be easily stored directly on the machine.
Features and benefits
Powerful petrol engineAllows independence of external power sources. Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Convenient manual pull start.
Outstanding mobilityLarge, puncture-proof tyres and steering roller/castor with parking brake. Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability. Crane loading possible thanks to the sturdy tubular steel frame.
Robust design for the toughest jobsSturdy tubular steel frame protects the machine against external effects. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter. Suitable for crane loading in rental business and construction sector.
Accessories concept
- Storage possibilities for all accessory parts directly on the machine.
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- Ergonomic handle and hose storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|800
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|200 / 20
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|max. 80
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|30
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|5,9
|Fuel tank (l)
|30
|Fuels
|Diesel / Light oil
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|Mobile
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|175
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|180
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1130 x 910 x 895
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Cage frame
- Sturdy tubular steel frame for crane loading
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning machines or vehicles in the construction or transport sectors
- For use by cleaning professionals and municipal authorities to remove stubborn dirt